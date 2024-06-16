SRM-AP varsity curates unique programme for students’ placements in Japan

SRM University-AP has curated a unique “Destination Japan” programme to help its students benefit from the growing demand for human resources in Japan. Under the initiative, the university plans to provide well-equipped engineers with valuable industry skills and well acquainted with Japanese culture.

The students in the university are trained in the Japanese language, traditions of that land and work culture from the first year itself, which would help them assimilate into that country’s workforce. Under the initiative, reputed companies from Japan are invited to directly hire skilled engineering graduates from core engineering fields to enhance their manpower.

The university has signed an agreement with the Shizuoka Government to foster Indo-Japanese academic and recruitment partnerships that will facilitate internships in Japanese organisations, admissions to universities for higher studies and good career placement opportunities for their students in Japan.

Representatives of two Japanese companies, Forum Engineering Inc. and CRESCO Ltd. arrived at the University campus to hire proficient engineering graduates. “Since there is a shortage of IT engineers not only in our company, but all over Japan, we decided to forge this partnership to address our needs,” said Satoshi Iwami, Managing Executive Officer of CRESCO Ltd.

Operating Officer at Forum Engineering Mitsutaka Sekino expressed satisfaction over the students’ proficiency in Japanese and their work ethics. “Recruiting talented engineers from SRM University will greatly contribute to Japanese companies and resultantly, our economy,” said Mr. Sekino.

The “Destination Japan” programme is guided and driven by SRM Global Consulting Private Limited, a consulting company of SRM Group established in Japan. Country Manager of SRM Global Consulting Sankar Karunanidhi said SRM has a longstanding relationship with Japan for over 25 years. “This association helped us design this unique programme and training for the University students.”

Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP Manoj K. Arora said the initiative would enrich the students’ academic career.

