SRM-AP University third best private university in country, says Nature Index Publications rankings

February 24, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

SRM University-AP ranks third among private universities in India, according to the Nature Index Publications rankings for the previous year released recently.

A statement by the university authorities said the five-year-old institution is in 45 th place among universities and research institutions in India. With 11 quality research publications to its credit, the university secured top rankings from December 2021 to November 2022.

University faculty including Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dr. Shoji Thottathil, Dr. Mahesh Ravva, Dr. Amit Chakraborty, Dr. Pankaj Bhalla and Dr. Nirmal Mishra contributed greatly to the achievement through their quality research works, said Pro-Chancellor P. Sathyanarayana.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao said the efforts of the university were directed at achieving first rank for the university among private universities in the Nature Index Publications ranking in the next few years.

Each year, Nature Index ranks leading institutions that include companies, universities, government agencies, research institutes, NGOs, and countries, by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals. The ranking involves research fields such as life sciences, chemical sciences, physical sciences, and earth sciences. The Index helps assess research excellence by institutions, regions, and research disciplines.