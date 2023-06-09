SRM-AP to host industry-academia dialogue

June 09, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, SRM University-AP plans to organise an industry-academia dialogue to highlight the need to revamp curricula for achieving academic excellence on June 10 (Saturday) on its campus.

More than 50 professionals from the industry and leading practitioners from the social sector will participate in the event, which will bring challenges in the higher education sector and how to recalibrate the curriculum of the University.

Managing Director of Sagarmala Development Company Ltd., a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Dilip Gupta and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation V. Vinod Kumar will be guests of honour.

The conclave will reflect on how educational institutions can create robust partnerships to equip students with skills by collaborating with education technology companies, start-ups and industry professionals.

