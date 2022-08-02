Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: SRM-AP to host national meet of Indian Academy of Sciences

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR August 02, 2022 20:20 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:20 IST

SRM University-AP will host the 88 th Annual National Conference of the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences from November 4, 2022.

The first annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore, was held in 1934 under the chairmanship of Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman. The primary purpose of the conference, which is counted among the most prestigious conferences organised in the country, is to invite scientists from all over the country and abroad, on to a single platform for developing scientific and technological knowledge with their suggestions and to convey the outcome to budding scientists in the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a special meeting held at the university on Tuesday, Pro-Vice Chancellor D. Narayana Rao said that over 300 reputed scientists and experts in science and technology will be attending the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There will be lectures and discussions by eminent scientists on emerging and frontline areas of science and technology, he added.

As part of the conference, there will be panel discussions, lectures by fellows, and an illustrious defence missile exhibition. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are collaborating for the exhibition to cater to rural students. A national-level science exhibition would be held for students and the winners will be rewarded with cash prizes, Prof. Narayana Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
science and technology
scientific institutions
science (general)
Read more...