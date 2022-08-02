Andhra Pradesh: SRM-AP to host national meet of Indian Academy of Sciences

Over 300 reputed scientists to attend the event

SRM University-AP will host the 88 th Annual National Conference of the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences from November 4, 2022.

The first annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore, was held in 1934 under the chairmanship of Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman. The primary purpose of the conference, which is counted among the most prestigious conferences organised in the country, is to invite scientists from all over the country and abroad, on to a single platform for developing scientific and technological knowledge with their suggestions and to convey the outcome to budding scientists in the country.

In a special meeting held at the university on Tuesday, Pro-Vice Chancellor D. Narayana Rao said that over 300 reputed scientists and experts in science and technology will be attending the conference.

There will be lectures and discussions by eminent scientists on emerging and frontline areas of science and technology, he added.

As part of the conference, there will be panel discussions, lectures by fellows, and an illustrious defence missile exhibition. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are collaborating for the exhibition to cater to rural students. A national-level science exhibition would be held for students and the winners will be rewarded with cash prizes, Prof. Narayana Rao said.