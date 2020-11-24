SRM-AP students’ start-up on a roll

The three co-founders: Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi and Saurabh Ghanekar.

24 November 2020

The founders have received funding of $35,000 for their surveillance company

Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi and Saurabh Ghanekar, final year students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at SRM University’s AP campus, have turned entrepreneurs by launching OurEye.ai, an automated end-to-end video intelligence solution for enterprises to monitor surveillance camera recordings and leveraging pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure.

“At SRM, the active learning pedagogy helped us evolve and think out of the box with an approachable management ready to help us in every possible way at all times,” said Miran, informing that they had roped in six more students from the campus for part-time roles in their venture.

Next Tech Lab, a student-run technological club of SRM-AP, infused the confidence in the team to float a company. “I met my batchmates and co-founders of OurEye.ai at the lab, we sat over long sessions, explored new areas, played with technology and built innovative ideas. Mentors Aditya and Anshuman, founders of the Next Tech Lab, were of great help, motivating us to demystify all our curiosities,” he said.

Besides sponsoring five international conferences, the SRM management enables brilliant students to study a semester at the University of California, Berkeley, as part of the ‘semester abroad’ programme to help them broaden their horizons.

Miran recalled that the idea of the start-up happened when they were pursuing their semester at UCB. He had lost his mobile phone in a park and they had to wait for 10 days for the CCTV supervisor to analyse the cameras. The trio realised that the capital expenditure on installation of the cameras was huge but the returns on the investment was low.

This thought encouraged them to ideate a platform that could send real-time notifications to the supervisors through embedded Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology.

OurEye enables businesses to deploy a remote auditor/quality controller though existing cameras. Based on the industry requirements, the platform is programmed to observe the monitor, producing actionable insights to improve the business operations and their scale.

After showcasing their find at international hackathons, the young entrepreneurs received $35,000 from the Sanjay Mehta-led 100X.VC. The company now has 23 team members, including the three founders.

Currently in use by 11 different companies, OurEye has generated a revenue of ₹1.7 million in the recent financial year. The trio plans to open an office in Bengaluru soon and recruit engineers and other staff.