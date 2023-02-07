SRM-AP students emerge national-level volleyball champions

February 07, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Girl students of SRM University-AP have won the national-level volleyball competition held at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, from January 2 to 5 as part of Arena 2023.

In the finals, held on Sunday, the women’s volleyball team of the SRM University-AP won the trophy with a 3-0 scoreline against the team from St. Francis College of Women, Hyderabad.

Arena is the annual national-level sports festival of BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus, for university-level students. The captain of the team from SRM University Bhavishya and her co-players Jhansi, Anishka and others showed immaculate talent leading their team to victory.

Another student of SRM Nayan bagged second place and won a silver medal in the powerlifting competition in the 80-kg category. T. Vamsi trained the volleyball team under the guidance of the Director of Sports Vijay Kumar Upadhyay and Assistant Director of Sports Abdul Mohimin.

University’s Pro-Chancellor P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora and Registrar R. Prem Kumar felicitated members of the winning team.