SRM-AP plans to launchM.Tech programmes

VIJAYAWADA

06 November 2020 00:22 IST

The SRM University-AP campus plans to launch M.Tech programmes in Engineering disciplines like computer science, electronics and communications, electrical and electronics and mechanical engineering.

According to a statement issued by the institutions, the curriculum has been designed and developed keeping in view the industry needs and latest trends in these disciplines for the holistic development of students.

Students will follow the multidisciplinary approach in design and development of new systems and they will be imparted knowledge in latest aspects and technologies through introductory and advanced level courses followed by hands-on experience in their areas of specialisation.

The most attractive and noteworthy feature of this programme is the waiver of tuition and transport or accommodation fee. Instead, the institution will pay an annual stipend of ₹60,000 to the students pursuing these courses.

Aim of programmes

The programmes are aimed at addressing the industry-academia skill-gap in new-age technologies including Internet of Things, E-Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Materials and Manufacturing, among others. Students will be given adequate training, research and internship opportunities to groom themselves to meet the challenges of the real world.