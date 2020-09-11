SRM-AP partners with Northeastern University

VIJAYAWADA

It will facilitate mobility of faculty, scholars and students between institutions

SRM University-AP has partnered with the Northeastern University at Boston in U.S., for impactful education and research work. Representatives of the two universities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU committee of SRM-AP is working to bring top universities from across the globe to give the students international exposure that will help them chart out a bright future.

A statement issued by the university on Friday said this partnership would pave the way for mobility of faculty, scholars and students between the institutions, joint teaching, research projects and cultural activities besides student services and support to them.

The university is also looking at possibilities like professional development programmes for faculty and staff, programme-based partnerships, joint development of the ongoing and new curricula and academic projects and collaboration in academic publications and other materials of mutual interest.

The university is in the process of extending the collaboration to the department level. To begin with, the focus is on Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering and later, other engineering, science and management streams will be included in the alliance.

The university is also exploring opportunities for internships, semester-abroad programmes and other educational and research activities that will greatly benefit the students.