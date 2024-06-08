SRM-AP inks pact with AIIMS, Mangalagiri

A team from SRM University-AP met the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Dr. Madabanandakar, on Friday as part of its collaboration plans on teaching and research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, SRM-AP vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora said the partnership would pave the way for collaboration in teaching and research. He said the University required the support and cooperation of AIIMS to implement the decisions taken through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two sides.

Head of the Department of Biological Sciences Jayaseelan Murugaiyan explained the ongoing research project at the SRM University through a power point presentation.

The University has recently appointed academician and researcher C.V. Tomy as Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences. An expert in experimental magnetism and superconductivity, he worked as a faculty member at IIT Kanpur for a short tenure before moving to IIT Bombay in 1998 as an Assistant Professor in Physics. He was later elevated to Professor, head of the Department, and Institute Chair Professor at the University.

Prof. Tomy has published over 160 research papers in international scientific journals in the broad areas of Magnetism and Superconductivity, has guided several Ph. D students, and has carried out many research projects through funding from various government agencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.