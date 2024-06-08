GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

SRM-AP inks pact with AIIMS, Mangalagiri

Published - June 08, 2024 04:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

A team from SRM University-AP met the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Dr. Madabanandakar, on Friday as part of its collaboration plans on teaching and research.

Later, SRM-AP vice-chancellor Manoj K. Arora said the partnership would pave the way for collaboration in teaching and research. He said the University required the support and cooperation of AIIMS to implement the decisions taken through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two sides.

Head of the Department of Biological Sciences Jayaseelan Murugaiyan explained the ongoing research project at the SRM University through a power point presentation.

The University has recently appointed academician and researcher C.V. Tomy as Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences. An expert in experimental magnetism and superconductivity, he worked as a faculty member at IIT Kanpur for a short tenure before moving to IIT Bombay in 1998 as an Assistant Professor in Physics. He was later elevated to Professor, head of the Department, and Institute Chair Professor at the University.

Prof. Tomy has published over 160 research papers in international scientific journals in the broad areas of Magnetism and Superconductivity, has guided several Ph. D students, and has carried out many research projects through funding from various government agencies.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.