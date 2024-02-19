SRM-A.P. inaugurates rechristenend School of Liberal Arts

February 19, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, SRM-Andhra Pradesh, was on February 19 (Monday) was re-inaugurated as the Easwari School of Liberal Arts in the presence of Pro-Chancellor P. Sathyanarayanan, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora and members of the governing body.

Calling it the mark of a new era of transformative learning and research to address the complexities of human society, Prof. Arora said: “The launch of Easwari School of Liberal Arts is a testament to the university’s commitment to interdisciplinary learning and research. Through a sound Liberal Arts education, we aim to cultivate diversified skills among our students.”

Former professor at the JNU’s Centre for Political Studies Gopal Guru, Associate Professor at the University of California Janaki Bakhle and the Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor at the Institute of Social and Economic Change Chandan Gowda were present on the occasion as Guests of Honour.

In his keynote address, prof. Gopal Guru talked about the significance of Liberal Arts education in comprehending, analysing and solving the complexities of post-modern society. He also discussed the books ‘Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva’ and ‘Another India: Events, Memories, People’ authored by prof. Janaki Bakhle and prof. Chandan Gowda respectively, offering critical insights into the sentimentality of Indian society.

The governing body members, from universities across the world, lauded SRM for having a dedicated school for Liberal Arts.

Later, prof. Sathyanarayanan, the Pro-Chancellor, said the rechristened school opens the doorway to a new world of learning that will bring together visionary thinkers.

He said in addition to offering traditional programmes such as B.A/B.Sc.(Hons.) in English, Economics, History, Psychology and B.Com in International Accounting, the School has also launched three pioneering programmes, namely, B.A. (Hons.) in Politics, Media Studies and Sociology and Anthropology.

