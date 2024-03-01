SRM-AP hosts ‘Udgam 2024’ sports fest

March 01, 2024 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A three-day sports fest titled ‘Udgam 2024’ began at SRM-AP University on Thursday. It will conclude on March 2 (Saturday).

Attending the inauguration of the event, Dronacharya Award recipient Nagapuri Ramesh highlighted the vital role played by educational institutions in shaping the future of sports. “India’s tryst with sports excellence begins in our universities. Sports has the transformative power of building discipline, resilience and teamwork,” Mr. Ramesh said.

University Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora spoke about the university’s plans to enhance infrastructure and foster a thriving environment for budding athletes. “We are not just building facilities, but are also nurturing the champions of tomorrow,” he said.

Assistant Director, Sports, Sushmita Kumari urged the students to make use of the opportunity and showcase their talent in various games and sports.

Over 800 students drawn from 20 colleges participated in the event.