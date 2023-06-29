ADVERTISEMENT

SRKR Engineering College inks pact with German university for knowledge and skill transfer

June 29, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Some courses allow students to study and take up jobs in Germany, says college official

The Hindu Bureau

S.R.K.R Engineering College at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Germany-based Steinbeis University to facilitate knowledge and skill transfer.

At a press conference on Thursday, the college secretary and correspondent S. R. Nishanth Varma said with the assistance of Indo-Euro Synchronisation, an organisation that works to bring young Indians closer to opportunities in Europe, the partnership deal was signed after he, along with the Head of the English Department in the college B.N.V. Lakshmi, visited the German University last month and held talks with its representatives.

He said besides facilitating knowledge and skill transfer, the partnership would also open new doors for employment opportunities to the students of the institution. As part of summer internship, students from the college would visit the German university for a two-week internship, while the partner university would also impart Nano Master’s courses in online mode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another employability-linked Master’s programme would provide the students an opportunity to study in the university and simultaneously work in the local industry with a decent stipend.

The Department of English in the college is also organising classes in German language, needed by students who aspire to study and work in that country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US