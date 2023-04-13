SRKR Engineering college girls land plum jobs in campus recruitment drive

April 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Over 1,000 students secured placements in the current academic year, says Principal

Pulaparthi Jahanvi, a final year student of the Computer Science and Engineering branch in SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, has been selected by Morgan Stanley firm for a job offering ₹29.5 lakh per annum, while Talupula Nadia Bano of the same branch has been absorbed for the role of a support engineer by Amazon for an annual salary package of ₹25.5 lakh, in a campus recruitment drive.

Speaking to the media after felicitating the two on Thursday, the college Principal M. Jagapathi Raju said though the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic slowed down everything, the students with talent continued to find plum jobs in reputable companies. He said Ms. Jahanvi would do a six-month internship with the company during which time she would be paid a monthly stipend of ₹87,000 while Ms. Bano would receive a monthly stipend of ₹50,000 during her internship period.

Mr. Raju informed that in the current academic year 1,010 students of the college had already found placements. Of them, 255 were from Computer Science and Engineering, 210 from Electronics and Communication Engineering, 165 from Mechanical Engineering, 153 from Electrical and Electronics, 123 from Information Technology and 104 from Civil Engineering.

Dean, Training and Placement Cell in the college, K. R. Satyanarayana said a good number of students had found placements by the end of the first semester itself. He said representatives of many other reputed firms had expressed willingness to visit the campus and recruit suitable candidates.

The Principal also congratulated the team of students from the college which was selected in the top 10 at the national-level for participating in the e-Yantra Innovation Challenge, organised by IIT Bombay recently.

The college team was represented by Pragada Sravan Kumar, M. Sai Brahmendra and M. Devi Harika from the ECE branch and Y. Madhavi Ratna from EEE department.