Andhra Pradesh

SRKR Eng. College girls land plum jobs

Duram Sri Siva Gayatri Devi, a final year student from the ECE Department and Sireesha Buurgual, a CSE final year student from the SRKR Engineering College here, have landed plum jobs in Amazon with a salary package of ₹44 lakh per annum, as claimed by the college management.

At a press conference on Saturday, the college principal M. Jagapathi Raju said the two girls were selected for the jobs in an online placement drive. He said in the initial six months of internship period they would be paid a stipend of ₹80,000 per month.

Placement dean K.R. Satyanarayana said in the current academic year the college students had received 1,770 offer letters with good pay packages.

Secretary and Corresondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju and other college staff congratulated the two girls on their achievement.


