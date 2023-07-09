HamberMenu
SRK Institute of Technology secures autonomous status

This will enable the institute to design and offer its own undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and revise curricula as per changing industry trends

July 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

SRK Institute of Technology, Enikepadu, in Vijayawada has been awarded autonomous status for 10 ears by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a statement, college secretary Boyapati Srikrishna said the institute is accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade, which is a testament to the institute’s consistent pursuit of academic and research excellence.

“The autonomous status will enable us to design and offer our own undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, revise curricula as per the changing industry trends and introduce innovative teaching-learning methodologies,” said Mr. Srikrishna.

He appreciated the hard work of principal M. Ekambaram Naidu, administrative officer B. Pratap and the heads of various departments, teaching and non-teaching staff and said the achievement was a result of collective efforts.

