SRK fan’s colourful tribute on Jawan release

September 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa, 06/09/2023: L. Narasimha Sri Charan with the mosaic art of Shah Rukh Khan made of 300 Rubik’s cubes, ahead of the release of his film ‘Jawan’.

In a colourful tribute to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ahead of the much-awaited Jawan release, Laddagiri Narasimha Sri Charan of Chinna Chowk in Kadapa created a mosaic canvas image of ‘King Khan’ using 300 Rubik’s cubes.

Charan prepared it as a “special gift” to SRK and has uploaded images of the same on Instagram, tagging Shah Rukh Khan and other cast members.

“It took eight hours to arrange the cubes in the right order of colours such as blue, green, yellow, red, orange and white to arrive at the image,” Charan told The Hindu.

The B.Tech graduate took up the art form as a past time during the Covid-19 lockdown. Beginning with designing company logos and small images — he finally learnt the nuances of arranging the cubes to create large-scale images. So far, he has created images of Sardar Patel, Narendra Modi, freedom fighters, Indian flag and several others.

Similarly, marking Ram Charan’s birthday, he created the Tollywood actor’s image, which was shown live among his fans at the celebrations held in Hyderabad.

