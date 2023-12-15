ADVERTISEMENT

SRIVANI Trust helped construct 3,615 temples: TTD

December 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has so far commissioned the construction and rejuvenation of 3,615 temples under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust, said executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

While construction of 1,500 temples have been taken up by the TTD, works in 1,973 more have been commissioned by the State Endowments department, Mr. Reddy said at a review meeting here on Friday.

Vishnu and Trinath, representatives of Samarasata Seva Foundation, expressed satisfaction at the construction of temples in backward regions, adding that a social audit had also been conducted.

Meanwhile, as part of the Dhanurmasa festivities, TTD’s Alwar Divya Prabandha Project will deliver special discourses Tiruppavai Pravachanams from Saturday at 216 locations across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Maharashtra and Odisha. Tirumala senior and junior pontiffs, besides noted scholar Chakravarti Ranganathan, will deliver the discourses at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati at 5.30 pm daily.

