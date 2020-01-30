Srivani Trust gets ₹40 crore in just 100 days

The newly floated Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (Srivani) Trust by the TTD on Wednesday scripted a new chapter in the history of the temple administration by mobilising funds to the tune ₹40 crore in a span of just 100 days.

The trust was floated with a serene intention of mobilising funds for the promotion, propagation and protection of Sanatana Hindu Dharma vis-a-vis constructing temples of Lord Venkateswara, particularly in the areas dominated by weaker sections and backward communities in the country and thereby stall the alleged religious conversions.

The incentive offered by the TTD that whoever contributes ₹10,000 towards will be extended with a one-time privilege of VIP darshan at the Tirumala temple has not only enabled the trust reap fortunes but also has made it as the best option for having a comfortable darshan of the presiding deity.

According to statistics, 33,980 devotees have so far donated online towards the trust. While 18,216 devotees have contributed ₹10,000 and in multiples online towards the darshan tickets, 18,216 devotees have availed the darshan tickets offline (across the ticket counter under current booking).

Further, while the contributions from the people of the State touched ₹10-crore mark, it was followed by the devotees from Telangana, Karnataka, New Delhi, and Maharastra.

Another interesting factor is that immense contributions have also been registered by the NRIs in United States, Malaysia, Singapore, and UAE.