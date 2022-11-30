Srivani tickets now available in Tirupati

November 30, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tickets issued as a privilege for contribution towards Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (Srivani) Trust can now be availed in Tirupati, with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam formally inaugurating a counter at ‘Madhavam’ (Srinivasam rest house compound) here on Wednesday.

After performing a prayer to mark the opening of the counter, the official issued the first ticket to N. Lakshmi Harish and G. Roop Sindhu from Guntur. Union Bank of India (UBI) has come forward to manage the counter.

Earlier, those donating an amount of ₹10,000 to the Srivani Trust were given a VIP break darshan ticket for ₹500 at Tirumala. Donors were required to visit Tirumala a day ahead of their scheduled darshan in order to submit relevant documents for getting the darshan ticket. This posed a lot of inconvenience to the devotees.

Taking cognisance of the devotees’ hardship, the TTD management commenced the issue of offline tickets in Tirupati.

“The new system will be helpful to devotees as they can also stay at Madhavam which is close to the central bus station and railway station, and leave for Tirumala early morning directly for darshan,” Mr. Veerabrahmam said.

The money donated to the Srivani trust is used for renovation of dilapidated temples and construction of new temples and Bhajan Mandirs. As many as 502 temples for Lord Venkateswara have been built under the trust so far and sanction has been accorded for 1,500 more, he informed.

