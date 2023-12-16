Srivani tickets counter shifted to Tirumala from Tirupati airport

December 16, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - TIRUMALA

The TTD has shifted the Srivani darshan tickets issuing counter located at Tirupati airport to its Gokulam rest house at Tirumala.

The reason for shifting is attributed to the lack of permission to TTD for setting-up such ticket dispensing counter within the airport.

The TTD issues about 100 tickets every day for the devotees flying in at Tirupati airport from various destinations within the country as well as abroad.

Henceforth, devotees can avail the benefit (tickets) at the counter in Gokulam by producing their boarding passes from Saturday where the TTD is already issuing 400 tickets under the current booking quota everyday.

No VIP darshan

The TTD has cancelled VIP darshan on December 19 in connection with ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The customary Thirumanjanam festival will be observed as a prelude to the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi scheduled on December 23. As such, the TTD has resolved not to entertain any recommendation letters on December 18.

