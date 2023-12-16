ADVERTISEMENT

Srivani tickets counter shifted to Tirumala from Tirupati airport

December 16, 2023 04:52 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - TIRUMALA

The reason for shifting is attributed to the lack of permission to TTD for setting-up such ticket dispensing counter within the airport

The Hindu Bureau

The TTD has shifted the Srivani darshan tickets issuing counter located at Tirupati airport to its Gokulam rest house at Tirumala.

The reason for shifting is attributed to the lack of permission to TTD for setting-up such ticket dispensing counter within the airport.

The TTD issues about 100 tickets every day for the devotees flying in at Tirupati airport from various destinations within the country as well as abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Henceforth, devotees can avail the benefit (tickets) at the counter in Gokulam by producing their boarding passes from Saturday where the TTD is already issuing 400 tickets under the current booking quota everyday.

No VIP darshan

The TTD has cancelled VIP darshan on December 19 in connection with ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The customary Thirumanjanam festival will be observed as a prelude to the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi scheduled on December 23. As such, the TTD has resolved not to entertain any recommendation letters on December 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US