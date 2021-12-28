Srivani break darshan tickets to be released from today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of Srivani break darshan tickets for the months of January and February at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Around 1,000 tickets would be made available online for January 1, and Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 13. Laghu darshan would be conducted on January 1 and Maha Laghu on the day of Ekadasi.

As many as 2,000 tickets would be made available between January 14 to 22 in order to enable devotees to have Uttara Dwara Darshan after the Ekadasi festival.

While the cost of darshan tickets is ₹300 on Ekadasi day (as devotees would be allowed in Maha Laghu), it remains unchanged at ₹500 on the remaining days in addition to the mandatory ₹10,000 donation to the Srivani trust.

Meanwhile, the quota of online tickets remains unchanged at 200 tickets between Monday and Friday and 300 tickets on Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the months.