Srisailam water released through Pothireddypadu head regulator

Published - July 28, 2024 07:44 pm IST - NANDYAL

District Collector formally releases 2,000 cusecs of water by performing special puja and pressing a button in the presence of Nandikotkur MLA; flow of water will be steadily increased to 10,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau

Nandikotkur MLA G. Jayasurya and Nandyal Collector G. Rajakumari releasing Srisailam water through Pothireddypadu head regulator, in Nandyal district on Sunday.

 

In a major development that augurs well for the farmers of Rayalaseema region, Krishna water from the Srisailam dam was released through the Pothireddypadu head regulator located at Jupadu Bungalow mandal in Nandyal district.

District Collector G. Rajakumari formally released 2,000 cusecs of water by performing special puja and pressing a button in the presence of Nandikotkur MLA G. Jayasurya. The flow of water will be steadily increased to 10,000 cusecs.

In view of the heavy rain upstream of Krishna basin that led to copious inflows into the dam, water was released through the head regulator in the month of July itself to benefit the farmers downstream.

Ms. Rajakumari announced that Velugodu balancing reservoir would be filled with 16.95 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water, Owk reservoir with 12 tmc ft and Gorakallu reservoir with 4.1 tmc ft respectively. She advised the farmers to go for horticultural crops in order to save water and for their remunerative prices.

