Srisailam temple witnesses high devotee influx amid Karthika Masam

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam witnessed a huge influx of devotees since Sunday morning from across the State as well as from Karnataka, Telangana and others in view of the Karthika Masam. Devotees are expected to throng the temple till Monday.

Temple officials said that arrangements have been made to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees visiting the famous Jyothirlinga temple. Devotees are allowed darshan from 4.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5.30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sparsha Darshanam is stopped during Saturdays, Sundays and other important days like Karthika Pournami, but on regular days, it is allowed in three phases.

Temple authorities are also providing food and snacks to the devotees standing in queue lines, Anna Prasadam is being provided from 10.30 a.m. and breakfast from 6.30 p.m.. Sufficient number of laddus were also made available given the rush. Special arrangements were made for devotees to light lamps at the North Mada Street and Gangadhara Mandapam.

