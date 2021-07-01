Srisailam temple to remain open till 8 p.m.

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Devasthanam at Srisailam will remain open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all days from July 1, following the relaxation of the curfew timing by the government.

Temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the total time for darshan had been increased by 2.5 hours, and all the scheduled sevas and pujas will be performed. The devotees have been told to follow COVID19-appropriate behaviour while visiting the temple.

Those who want to participate in the seva without visiting the temple can do so in the virtual mode, the Executive Officer added.