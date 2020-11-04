Srisailam temple ties up with U.S. firm for remodelling

The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam has tied up with AECOM, an American consulting firm that does planning, designing, engineering and construction management, to conduct a survey of the entire temple complex to suggest a development model keeping in view the needs for the next 25 years.

The company representatives visited all the areas in the temple on Wednesday to help the Endowments Department prepare a masterplan for the temple as suggested by Endowments Secretary Girija Shankar. Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao interacted with them on all aspects of the preparation of the plan.

They had a close look at Panchamathalu, Queue Complex, Old and New Pushkaranis, and internal roads in the temple complex to suggest improvements. The planning is being done in view of the expected increase in footfall in the coming years, especially during festivals. The Devasthanam executive engineer too accompanied the team members and participated in the discussions.

On Tuesday, they had visited Hatakeshwara and Sikhareswara temples in addition to Sakshi Ganapathi temple to suggest improvements in those places too.