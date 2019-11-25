Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple teeming with devotees

A woman taking a dip in Krishna river at the Srisailam temple on Monday.

A woman taking a dip in Krishna river at the Srisailam temple on Monday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

more-in

Over 1.2 lakh people had ‘darshan’ on the last Monday of Karthika Masam

Devotees continued to throng the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple in Srisailam on the very auspicious fourth Monday of ‘Karthika Masam’. There are over 1.2 lakh devotees at the temple on Monday, and ‘darshan’ took six and four hours for free and ₹150 ‘darshan’ respectively.

The temple gates opened at 3 a.m., and an hour later ‘darshan’ started. Only ‘Alankara Darshan’ was allowed by the temple authorities to accommodate the sheer volume of devotees. Earlier, ‘darshan’ was planned across a few phases, however, on Monday ‘darshan’ went on without any breaks.

Free snacks

The authorities distributed free snacks and water to devotees waiting in serpentine queue lines. Earlier in the morning, warm milk was also distributed. ‘Prasadam’ was also distributed by the temple authorities throughout the day.

A large number of devotees were spotted taking a holy dip in in Krishna River and then going to ‘darshan.’ Some of the devotees also released ‘Karthika Deepams’ in the river.

Commemorating the auspicious day, ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ and ‘Pushakarani Harathi’ were organised on the temple premises. The devotees were also given free lamps to perform ‘Deeparadhana’.

The ‘Vanabhojanam’ held at the forest nearby on route to ‘patalaganga’ and thousands of devotees participated in it on Monday.

All the temple authorities were given special duties, and Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao interacted with the people in the queue lines. He also took suggestions from them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 6:55:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/srisailam-temple-teeming-with-devotees/article30077143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY