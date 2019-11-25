Srisailam temple teeming with devotees

Devotees continued to throng the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple in Srisailam on the very auspicious fourth Monday of ‘Karthika Masam’. There are over 1.2 lakh devotees at the temple on Monday, and ‘darshan’ took six and four hours for free and ₹150 ‘darshan’ respectively.

The temple gates opened at 3 a.m., and an hour later ‘darshan’ started. Only ‘Alankara Darshan’ was allowed by the temple authorities to accommodate the sheer volume of devotees. Earlier, ‘darshan’ was planned across a few phases, however, on Monday ‘darshan’ went on without any breaks.

Free snacks

The authorities distributed free snacks and water to devotees waiting in serpentine queue lines. Earlier in the morning, warm milk was also distributed. ‘Prasadam’ was also distributed by the temple authorities throughout the day.

A large number of devotees were spotted taking a holy dip in in Krishna River and then going to ‘darshan.’ Some of the devotees also released ‘Karthika Deepams’ in the river.

Commemorating the auspicious day, ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ and ‘Pushakarani Harathi’ were organised on the temple premises. The devotees were also given free lamps to perform ‘Deeparadhana’.

The ‘Vanabhojanam’ held at the forest nearby on route to ‘patalaganga’ and thousands of devotees participated in it on Monday.

All the temple authorities were given special duties, and Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao interacted with the people in the queue lines. He also took suggestions from them.