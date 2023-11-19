Srisailam temple suspends several sevas in view of heavy rush during Kartheeka Masam

November 19, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh has dispensed with several sevas (rituals) in view of the heavy turnout of devotees during the auspicious Kartheeka Masam.

Heavy crowd thronged the Shiva shrine which opened at 3 a.m. on November 19 (Sunday). The temple was opened for darshan after completion of the pre-dawn rituals at around 4.30 am.

In view of the heavy footfalls, the temple management has dispensed with the Garbhalaya Arjitha Abhishekam and Samuhika Abhisheka Sevas for the month.

Similarly, the ‘Swamivari Sparsadarshanam’ will remain suspended for 13 days during the month.

Places have been earmarked on North Mada Street and Gangadhara Mandapam where the devotees can light lamps during the auspicious month.

The ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’ will be organised on November 20 (Monday) at the temple tank, where ‘Harathi’ will also be offered to the ‘Pushkarini’.