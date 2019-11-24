Srisailam temple sees surge of devotees

As ‘Karthika Masam’ is coming to an end soon, the footfalls at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam have significantly gone up as expected. Authorities said that over one lakh devotees visited the temple on Sunday, and the numbers are expected to increase even further on the auspicious fourth Monday of the month.

While the authorities planned to perform ‘darshan’ over five phases on Sunday, one phase got cancelled due to a large number of devotees. People had to wait in serpentine queues for about six hours in the normal queue line for ‘darshan’ and about four hours for the ₹150 queue line.

The temple holds a total of five ‘Laksha Deepotsavams’ across the month – on every Monday and the full moon day. On Monday, the temple authorities will hold the final iteration of the ‘Laksha Deepotsavam’

Authorities have set up ‘deepams’ around the temple tank and said that devotees can perform ‘Deeparadhana’ for free on Monday.