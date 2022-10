The doors of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam being closed for solar eclipse on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMNYAM

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam remained closed from 6 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday in view of the partial solar eclipse. The temple was opened at 3 a.m. for Suprabhata Seva and Mahamangala Harathi and the doors were closed in the presence of temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna.

The temple was reopened after Alayashuddhi and Samprokshana rituals were performed. Sparsha Darshan was allowed from 8 p.m., said the temple Executive Officer.