November 25, 2022 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - NANDYAL

Devotees visiting the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam donated ₹5.76 crore through the hundi. The hundi collections were counted after 22 days on Thursday, said temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna. Currency notes of foreign countries including $294, 1,115 Canadian dollars, 1,475 Saudi Riyals, and 2 Singapore dollars were collected from the hundi. Devotees also donated 391.200 grams of gold and 8.410 kg silver to the temple.