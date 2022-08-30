Srisailam temple introduces ‘Udayastamana Seva’

The seva, beginning on Sept. 5, will cost ₹1,01,116 per couple 

Special Correspondent SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)
August 30, 2022 04:13 IST

The Srisailam Devasthanam has introduced ‘Udayastamana Seva’, wherein devotees can participate in 14 different sevas performed to the deity right from 3.30 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. at the Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

The seva, beginning from September 5(Monday), will cost ₹1,01,116 per couple or a single person, said temple Executive Officer S. Lavanna at a press conference here on Monday.

The authorities on Monday released a poster giving information about the new programme.

Devotees can book their tickets online at www.srisailadevasthanam.org. Tickets will be issued at the rate of six per day, and devotees need to book at least two days in advance. 

If the couple have children aged below 10, children will get free sparsha darshan of the deity. Devotees need to submit Aadhaar cards or passports (for non-resident of Indians).

The temple authorities will offer free accommodation in a suite room, free meals, five laddu prasadams, photos of presiding deities, pasupu kumkuma, and silk robes. Two members of the temple staff will assist the ticket holders so that everything goes on smoothly.

The 14 sevas are: Gopuja, Suprabhata seva, Maha mangalaharati, Panchamruthabhisekam, Vruddha Mallikarjuna swamy abhishekam, Parivaradevalayala darshanam, Kumkumarchana, Vedhaseervadam, Rudrahomam, Uma Maheswara Swamy varla Vratham, Chandi homam, Sparshadosha nivarana puja, Swamy ammavarla Kalyanam, and Yekanthaseva.

