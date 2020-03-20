Srisailam temple hundi revenue ₹1.9 cr.

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam earned ₹1,93,41,987 from hundi offerings. Counting of the money dropped in the hundis by devotees in the past 23 days was held at the temple on Thursday.
Apart from Indian currency, the temple also reported finding 274 US dollars, 107 Malaysian Ringgits, 25 Australian Dollars, 22 Singaporean Dollars, 20 Sterling Pounds, 20 Euros and 20 Scotland Pounds.
