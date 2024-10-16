ADVERTISEMENT

Srisailam temple EO tells anna prasadam staff to gear up for Karthika Masam

Published - October 16, 2024 10:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Srisailam temple Executive Officer D. Peddiraju interacting with the pilgrims about the quality of food served at the anna prasadam hall, on Wednesday.

Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer D. Peddiraju on Wednesday instructed the officials of the anna prasadam wing to be prepared to meet the rush of devotees during the upcoming Karthika Masam.

Large number of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka visit the famous Shavaite shrine at Srisailam during the auspicious month. Mr. Peddiraju, who conducted a surprise visit of the anna prasadam complex, interacted with the devotees and sought feedback about the food served, to which the devotees expressed satisfaction. Later, the EO also visited the kitchen hall and inspected the quality of the food.

Mr. Peddiraju asked the officials concerned to make sure that the vegetables used in preparing the food are of high quality and to keep the kitchen and the dining area clean and hygienic. He asked the staff to strictly follow the timings for serving food in the morning and evening, ensuring that devotees are not kept waiting for long.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US