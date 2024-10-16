GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Srisailam temple EO tells anna prasadam staff to gear up for Karthika Masam

Published - October 16, 2024 10:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Srisailam temple Executive Officer D. Peddiraju interacting with the pilgrims about the quality of food served at the anna prasadam hall, on Wednesday.

Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer D. Peddiraju on Wednesday instructed the officials of the anna prasadam wing to be prepared to meet the rush of devotees during the upcoming Karthika Masam.

Large number of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka visit the famous Shavaite shrine at Srisailam during the auspicious month. Mr. Peddiraju, who conducted a surprise visit of the anna prasadam complex, interacted with the devotees and sought feedback about the food served, to which the devotees expressed satisfaction. Later, the EO also visited the kitchen hall and inspected the quality of the food.

Mr. Peddiraju asked the officials concerned to make sure that the vegetables used in preparing the food are of high quality and to keep the kitchen and the dining area clean and hygienic. He asked the staff to strictly follow the timings for serving food in the morning and evening, ensuring that devotees are not kept waiting for long.

