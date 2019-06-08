Srisailam temple EO meets Kallam

Srisailam temple Executive Officer A. Sriramachandra Murthy met the CM’s Principal Advisor Ajeya Kallam in Amaravati on Friday. After returning to Srisailam, Mr. Murthy told reporters that the authorities were keen on finishing the ‘master plan’ works soon. The plan was to develop the temple on par with Tirumala.
