Srisailam temple distributes sanitisers

Kurnool

14 March 2020 00:27 IST

Campaign on novel coronavirus launched

Expecting a huge number of pilgrims during Ugadi this month, authorities of the Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple are taking special measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Executive Officer of the temple K.S. Rama Rao appealed to the people who have recently returned from foreign countries to not visit public spaces. He added that a 30-bed hospital was being arranged near the temple to make sure that everyone had access to healthcare.

“We have already started an elaborate campaign against COVID-19 following the orders from the Endowments Department,” said Mr. Rama Rao. He added that identification of sensitive areas was under way. “Information boards would be put up in these areas,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are also taking measures to create awareness among people. Pamphlets are being printed in Telugu and Kannada about how to prevent the disease,” the EO said.

He appealed to the devotees who would visit the temple during Ugadi to make sure that the temple premises were kept tidy. Mr. Rama Rao said that a sanitizer made with Propanol Alcohol was being distributed among the devotees.

Besides, the temple authorities also set up flex boards detailing about the coronavirus on the temple premises.