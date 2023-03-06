Srisailam temple authorities hold meeting with Karnataka devotees

March 06, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

As a preparatory exercise for the Ugadi mahotsavams to be organised from March 19 to 23 at the Bhramarambha Mallikarjunaswamy temple here, the temple authorities on Sunday held a coordination meeting with the Karnataka devotees at Rabkavi Banhatti town, who converge on the temple town in large numbers every year.

On Sunday evening Manmadha Kamadahanam ritual was performed on the Srisailam temple premises ta out the processional idols of presiding deities. An idol of Lord Manmadha made of hay was put on fire after performing puja. Manmadha is believed to have broken the penance of Lord Shiva and the Eshwara had burnt him on Phalguna Suddha Chaturdashi.

The devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra come on foot and attend the Ugadi celebrations comprising over 50% of total arrivals. The Srisailam Devasthanam officials held a meeting at Mahadevi Mallikarjuna temple in Rabkavi town of Bagalkot district in Karnataka on Sunday in the presence of the elders of local organised teams of devotees. Srisaila Jagadguru Peetadhipathi Sri Chennasiddarama Shivacharya Mahaswamy addressed the coordination meet presided by Srisailam Devasthanam head priest H. Veera Swamy, Assistant executive officer Haridasu.

The Srisailam officials explained about the facilities and amenities to be provided for devotees during the Ugadi Mahotsavams. Later, the Srisailam Devasthanam officials also held Dharma Prachara programmes at two different towns including Rabkavi Banhatti of Karnataka.

As part of dharma prachara shobha yatra Kalasa yatra was also taken out in Rabkavi in which around 350 women participated. Kalyanotsavam was organized on the premises of Dhaneswara Kalyana mandapam at Rabkavi.