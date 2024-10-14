Srisailam temple authorities gear up for Karthika Masam festivities

The authorities of Sri Brahmarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam are gearing up for the smooth conduct of the month-long festivities during the auspicious Karthika Masam, beginning November 2.

Temple Executive Officer D. Peddiraju on October 14 (Monday) held a meeting with the departments concerned on the arrangements to be made to ensure hassle-free darshan to the pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and other States, who throng the temple town during the auspicious month.

Mr. Peddiraju asked the officials to complete all arrangements by October 31 and be ready to tackle the extra rush of pilgrims on Mondays, pournami and the Ekadasi day during the month.

The officials were instructed to do the necessary repair work to the washrooms and changing rooms at Patala Ganga and Ganga Bhavani bathing ghats.

“The temple management has decided not to allow devotees to do abhisekhams in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, Ensuring hassle-free darshan to the devotees waiting in Sarva Darshan queue lines is a priority,” Mr. Peddiraju said.

Rudra Homam and Mrutyunjaya Homam will be performed twice while Chandi Homam will be performed once. The devotees will be served Anna Prasadam at Annadan Bhavan from 10.45 a.m. while Alpaharam (snacks) will be served from 6.30 p.m.

Water, biscuits and snacks will be provided to the devotees waiting in the darshan queue lines. The temple management has decided to keep more laddus ready to cater to the demand of devotees. Ten counters would be opened for the sale of laddu prasadams during the month.

Lighting arrangements would be made at Patala Ganga ghat and expert swimmers would be deployed. Arrangements would also be made for the devotees to light lamps on the north side of the Mada Streets and near the Gangadhara Mandapam.