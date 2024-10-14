GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srisailam temple authorities gear up for Karthika Masam festivities

Devotees will not be allowed to perform abhisekhams in the sanctum sanctorum; washrooms at Patala Ganga and Ganga Bhavani bathing ghats will be repaired, says official

Published - October 14, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KURNOOL

Hareesh P
Srisailam temple Executive Officer D. Peddiraju addressing a meeting on the arrangements to be made for Karthika Masam, on Monday.

Srisailam temple Executive Officer D. Peddiraju addressing a meeting on the arrangements to be made for Karthika Masam, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The authorities of Sri Brahmarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam are gearing up for the smooth conduct of the month-long festivities during the auspicious Karthika Masam, beginning November 2.

Temple Executive Officer D. Peddiraju on October 14 (Monday) held a meeting with the departments concerned on the arrangements to be made to ensure hassle-free darshan to the pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and other States, who throng the temple town during the auspicious month.

Mr. Peddiraju asked the officials to complete all arrangements by October 31 and be ready to tackle the extra rush of pilgrims on Mondays, pournami and the Ekadasi day during the month.

The officials were instructed to do the necessary repair work to the washrooms and changing rooms at Patala Ganga and Ganga Bhavani bathing ghats.

“The temple management has decided not to allow devotees to do abhisekhams in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, Ensuring hassle-free darshan to the devotees waiting in Sarva Darshan queue lines is a priority,” Mr. Peddiraju said.

Rudra Homam and Mrutyunjaya Homam will be performed twice while Chandi Homam will be performed once. The devotees will be served Anna Prasadam at Annadan Bhavan from 10.45 a.m. while Alpaharam (snacks) will be served from 6.30 p.m.

Water, biscuits and snacks will be provided to the devotees waiting in the darshan queue lines. The temple management has decided to keep more laddus ready to cater to the demand of devotees. Ten counters would be opened for the sale of laddu prasadams during the month.

Lighting arrangements would be made at Patala Ganga ghat and expert swimmers would be deployed. Arrangements would also be made for the devotees to light lamps on the north side of the Mada Streets and near the Gangadhara Mandapam.

Published - October 14, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.