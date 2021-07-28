Srisailam sluice gates may be lifted today

KURNOOL

28 July 2021 00:11 IST

All 33 gates of Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka lifted

All the 33 gates of Tungabhadra Dam at Moinabad near Hospet in Karnataka have been lifted and 68,452 cusecs is being discharged into the river through the spillway as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Srisailam reservoir is very close to reaching its full reservoir level (FRL) and the gates are likely to be lifted anytime after Wednesday afternoon.

The total average inflow at the T.B. Dam at 7 p.m. was 1,08,895 cusecs, while the water level was 1631.90 feet against FRL of 1633.8 feet and the dam is currently holding 96.639 tmcft against a maximum of 100.8 tmcft. The engineers were releasing 9958 cusecs into the canals. Water through the Tungabhadra Right Bank Low-Level Canal (LLC) reached Kurnool district and water was being released from Sunkesula too.

Advertising

Advertising

The inflows into Srisailam reservoir at 7 p.m. were 3,24,341 cusecs with Jurala discharging 3,08,320 cusecs and Sunkesula 1,05,332 cusecs, the Srisailam reservoir will receive 4,24,258 cusecs. The water level at the Srisailam Dam was 877.10 feet against an FRL of 885 feet. The current storage in Srisailam was 173.469 tmcft against a capacity of 215.80 tmcft.

All low-lying areas in the city and along Tungabhadra from the Karnataka border were evacuated and sent to safer places fearing flooding in some localities.