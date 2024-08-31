ADVERTISEMENT

Srisailam reservoir gets huge inflows due to heavy rains in Karnataka

Published - August 31, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KURNOOL

Officials lift 10 crest gates by 10 feet to release 3.5 lakh cusecs of water downstream

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Srisailam reservoir in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh is receiving huge inflows as a consequence of heavy rains filling to the brim the Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs in upper Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, irrigation officials on Saturday released water downstream from the Srisailam dam.

The Krishna waters flow from the upper Jurala project in Telangana to the Srisailam reservoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 3.24 lakh cusecs of water reached the Srisailam reservoir, pushing up the water level to 885 feet. Consequently, the officials lifted 10 gates of the reservoir by 10 feet to release 3.5 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

About 30,529 cusecs of water would be used to generate 14.863 MU of power for the AP Power House, while 37,882 cusecs would be utilised to generate 16.768 MU for the Left Power Station.

Additionally, 2,400 cusecs of water was released to Kalvakurti and 30,000 cusecs to the Pothireddypadu project.

In all, 3,93,177 cusecs of water would flow downstream from the Srisailam reservoir, with 2,80,750 cusecs being released to the lower Sagar through 10 radial crest gates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US