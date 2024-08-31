Srisailam reservoir gets huge inflows due to heavy rains in Karnataka

The Srisailam reservoir in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh is receiving huge inflows as a consequence of heavy rains filling to the brim the Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs in upper Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, irrigation officials on Saturday released water downstream from the Srisailam dam.

The Krishna waters flow from the upper Jurala project in Telangana to the Srisailam reservoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 3.24 lakh cusecs of water reached the Srisailam reservoir, pushing up the water level to 885 feet. Consequently, the officials lifted 10 gates of the reservoir by 10 feet to release 3.5 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

About 30,529 cusecs of water would be used to generate 14.863 MU of power for the AP Power House, while 37,882 cusecs would be utilised to generate 16.768 MU for the Left Power Station.

Additionally, 2,400 cusecs of water was released to Kalvakurti and 30,000 cusecs to the Pothireddypadu project.

In all, 3,93,177 cusecs of water would flow downstream from the Srisailam reservoir, with 2,80,750 cusecs being released to the lower Sagar through 10 radial crest gates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.