GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srisailam reservoir gets huge inflows due to heavy rains in Karnataka

Officials lift 10 crest gates by 10 feet to release 3.5 lakh cusecs of water downstream

Published - August 31, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The Srisailam reservoir in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh is receiving huge inflows as a consequence of heavy rains filling to the brim the Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs in upper Karnataka.

As a result, irrigation officials on Saturday released water downstream from the Srisailam dam.

The Krishna waters flow from the upper Jurala project in Telangana to the Srisailam reservoir.

Approximately 3.24 lakh cusecs of water reached the Srisailam reservoir, pushing up the water level to 885 feet. Consequently, the officials lifted 10 gates of the reservoir by 10 feet to release 3.5 lakh cusecs of water downstream.

About 30,529 cusecs of water would be used to generate 14.863 MU of power for the AP Power House, while 37,882 cusecs would be utilised to generate 16.768 MU for the Left Power Station.

Additionally, 2,400 cusecs of water was released to Kalvakurti and 30,000 cusecs to the Pothireddypadu project.

In all, 3,93,177 cusecs of water would flow downstream from the Srisailam reservoir, with 2,80,750 cusecs being released to the lower Sagar through 10 radial crest gates.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.