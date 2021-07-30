Srisailam Reservoir discharge nearing 2020’s maximum level

Kurnool The inflows into Srisailam Reservoir have touched 5 lakh cusecs and the Dam Maintenance engineers are discharging 5,50,149 cusecs and the quantum of discharge from the dam is inching closer to the highest reached last year 597,440 cusecs on September 27, 2020.

All the 10 gates have been lifted up to 20 feet discharging 4,71,730 cusecs through spillway and power generation on the Right Bank (Andhra Pradesh side) was consuming 30,167 cusecs and Telangana was using 25,426 cusecs in the Left Bank Power House.

The current storage level at the Srisailam Dam was 211.51 tmcft with the water level standing at 884.10 feet against the FRL of 885 feet at 9 a.m. on Friday. Currently, the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator was taking 20,000 cusecs, while for the HNSS 2,023 cusecs were being lifted from Malyala.

Early rains in catchment areas of the Krishna River helped water coming into Jurala and Srisailam from June thus advancing the date of release from Srisailam into the river to July 28 after 14 years. Currently, Jurala was discharging 4,62,573 cusecs and the Sunkesula 37,630 cusecs at 9 a.m. on Friday. The last time water was released from the Dam in July was in 2007.

There is a heavy flow of visitors to the Srisailam Dam site with people pouring in from Hyderabad and several places in Andhra Pradesh to have a look at the white water gushing out of the Crest Gates.