Srisailam: over 400 Chenchu women participate in ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’

A total of 647 women have participated in the ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ organised at the Srisailam temple on the fourth Friday of the ‘Sravana Masam’. Of the 647 women, 415 are Chenchu women.

Women from Guntur and Prakasam districts also took part in the ‘vratam.’

After the completion of the ‘vratam’, the women were allotted a special queue line for the ‘darshan’ of the presiding deities.

Temple Executive Officer K.S Ramarao, ITDA Project Director M.K.V. Srinivasulu, and ITDA Additional Project Director Bhaskar Rao were among those present during the celebrations.