Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam gets heavy inflows as heavy rains lash Karnataka

Water level stands at 884.40 feet against the maximum of 885 feet

Ramesh Susarla SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)
September 08, 2022 21:18 IST

A picturesque view of water gushing out of the Srisailam Dam which lifted all 10 gates on Thursday evening. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Srisailam Reservoir received heavy inflows from the Tungabhadra and Krishna due to heavy rains in Karnataka.

On Thursday evening, the water level was 884.40 feet against a maximum of 885 feet, and the dam authorities lifted all 10 gates up to a height of 15 feet to release 3,76,670 cusecs through the spillway, according to Srisailam Dam Superintending Engineer P. Sreeramachandra Murthy.

The reservoir reported live storage of 211.95 tmcft against a capacity of 215.807 tmcft and there was a total inflow of 4,26,201 cusecs and there was an outflow of 4,50,574 cusecs through the spillway and canals. The Jurala project was contributing 2,53,000 cusecs and the Sunkesula 1,74,510 cusecs with the Hundri river adding 250 cusecs.

While the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power houses were utilising 30,307 cusecs and 31,784 cusecs, Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) was drawing 800 cusecs; HNSS-Malyala was drawing 1,013 causes, and Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator was drawing 10,000 cusecs, according to Mr. Murthy.

