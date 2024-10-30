Srisailam gears up for ‘Karthika Masam’ festivities

The Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam is gearing up for the ‘Karthika Masam’ festivities, starting November 2.

The temple management is making all necessary arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana for the month-long festivities.

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in-charge executive officer E. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Wednesday asked the officials to ensure that sufficient number of ‘laddu prasadams’ are made available for the multitude of devotees visiting the temple.

“The rush of devotees during Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, government holidays and other auspicious days like ‘Pournami’ will be more and laddu production should be enhanced on these days to meet the demand,’‘ he told the officials. He further asked the officials to prepare the laddu and ‘Pulihora prasadams’ in a hygienic manner.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy directed the officials to take steps to ensure that the devotees need not wait for a long time at the prasadam counters. He asked officials to arrange lamps at the ‘Pushkarini’ in proper manner for the ‘Lakshadeepotsavam’. Similarly, the officials were asked to arrange proper lighting and attractive illumination at Pushkarini.

The EO also instructed officials to decorate the Pushkarini and its premises with flowers on the auspicious days when special programmes would be organised. Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy wanted the officials to keep the Pushkarini and its nearby areas clean.

The temple management also decided to make arrangements for the devotees to light earthen lamps in the north ‘mada streets’ as lighting lamps during Karthika Masam is considered auspicious. As devotees will take a holy dip at the Patala Ganga ghat in river Krishna, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy asked officials to arrange barricades and proper lighting to prevent any untoward incidents.

He wanted the washrooms to be maintained neatly and parking areas lit with proper lighting. As devotees from other States will also visit the temple, the EO asked the officials to install notice boards indicating parking spots.

