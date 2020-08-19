Srisailam gates lifted, 79,161 cusecs released

Dam close to attaining Full Reservoir Level

Three crest gates of the Srisailam dam were lifted on Wednesday evening releasing 79,161 cusecs through the spillway as the total storage reached 195.21 tmcft against its capacity of 215 tmcft at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 885 feet.

Dam Superintending Engineer Kamatham Srinivasulu told The Hindu that gate numbers 6,7 and 8 were lifted to a height of 10 feet discharging close to 27,000 cusecs each. As per the CWC forecast, the flow was likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

The water level reached 881.30 feet with 3,48,125 cusecs being realised at the dam and its major sources Tungabhadra (through Sunkesula) and Jurala together discharging 3,67,454 cusecs, which promises good inflows for the next two days at the Srisailam dam. While Jurala was receiving 3,32,309 cusecs and discharging 2,92,794 cusecs through the spillway, the powerhouse was utilising 21,432 cusecs and Sunkesula was discharging 53,228 cusecs.

Heavy inflows

Narayanpur and Almatti in the upper reaches of the River Krishna were getting inflows of 2,68,580 cusecs and 2,05,904 cusecs respectively on Wednesday evening and discharging 2,65,061 cusecs and 2,51,922 cusecs respectively.

From the Pothyreddypadu Head Regulator, 37,000 cusecs was being pumped and 1,688 cusecs was being drawn from Malyal for the Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) network. Both the powerhouses on A.P. and Telangana side were producing power utilising 31,062 cusecs and 40,259 cusecs, taking the total discharge from the dam to 1,89,140 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Tungabhadra dam was receiving good inflows of 75,232 cusecs at 6 p.m. and the engineers were releasing 66,638 cusecs and the storage had gone up to 96.491 tmcft as against 100 tmcft at FRL.