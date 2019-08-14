Srisailam gates brought down by five feet

With the inflows reducing, the Srisailam dam authorities on Wednesday lowered the gates by five feet.

The 10 gates were brought down to a height of 37 feet against 42 feet on Tuesday.

The drawal from the Pothireddypadu head regulator was also increased from 28,000 cusecs to 35,000 cusecs. Pothireddypadu feeds three reservoirs – Velugudu, Gorakallu and Somasila.

Speaking to The Hindu, dam Superintending Engineer M. Srinivasulu Reddy said the height of the gates was reduced as the inflows from the Jurala dam in Telangana and Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka had come down. They would be lowered further depending on the inflows, he added.

“We are at present having over 200 tmcft water in the dam. We generally store up to 205 tmcft. While the total capacity is 215 tmcft, we leave 10 tmcft to accommodate any emergency excesses,” Mr. Reddy said.

As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the dam had a storage of 199 tmcft. While the outflow was 7.59 lakh cusecs, the inflow stood at 8.27 lakh cusecs. At the Sunkesula barrage, all the 15 gates were opened to a height of two metres to let out 1.15 lakh cusecs.

The inflow here was 1.23 lakh cusecs. The barrage provides about 104 cusecs to meet the drinking needs of Kurnool city.