Srisailam discharging over 5.5 lakh cusecs

31 July 2021 01:01 IST

All the 10 gates have been lifted up to 20 feet

Inflows into Srisailam reservoir have touched 5 lakh cusecs and the dam maintenance engineers were discharging 5,49,447 cusecs at 6 p.m. on Friday. The quantum of discharge from the dam is inching closer to the highest 5,97,440 cusecs on September 27, 2020. All the 10 gates have been lifted up to 20 feet discharging 4,70,460 cusecs through spillway and power generation on the Right Bank (Andhra Pradesh side) was consuming 30,735 cusecs and Telangana was using 25,426 cusecs in the Left Bank Power House.

The current storage level at the Srisailam dam is 209.5948 tmcft with the water level standing at 883.90 feet against the FRL of 885 feet at 6 p.m. on Friday. Currently, the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator was taking 20,000 cusecs, while for the HNSS 2,023 cusecs were being lifted from Malyala and MG Kalawakurthy Lift Irrigation was drawing 800 cusecs.

Early rains in catchment areas of the Krishna river helped water coming into Jurala and Srisailam from June thus advancing the date of release from Srisailam into the river to July 28 after 14 years. Currently, Jurala was discharging 4,24,782 cusecs and the Sunkesula 39,170 cusecs at 6 p.m. The last time water release in July month from the dam was in 2007.

There is a heavy flow of visitors to the Srisailam dam site with people pouring in from Hyderabad and several places in Andhra Pradesh to have a look at the white water gushing out of the crest gates.